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Going Full Orwell - Homeland Security To Launch Disinformation Governance Board - Ron Paul 042822
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30 views • April 30, 2022
Thanks to Ron Paul and his Liberty Report on YT, for this video that I'm sharing.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FkTypBasmC0&;ab_channel=RonPaulLibertyReport
Ron Paul's Liberty Report Description:
The US Department of Homeland Security announced yesterday that it is creating a "Disinformation Governance Board" to fight "disinformation." Heading up the new outfit is, not surprisingly, a highly political Democratic Party operative who is herself a spreader of disinformation. What could go wrong? Also today: Germany caves to EU on Russia oil embargo and...another day another aid package to Ukraine: Biden asked for $33 billion!!!
Get you RPI Houston Conference Tix here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-bide...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FkTypBasmC0&;ab_channel=RonPaulLibertyReport
Ron Paul's Liberty Report Description:
The US Department of Homeland Security announced yesterday that it is creating a "Disinformation Governance Board" to fight "disinformation." Heading up the new outfit is, not surprisingly, a highly political Democratic Party operative who is herself a spreader of disinformation. What could go wrong? Also today: Germany caves to EU on Russia oil embargo and...another day another aid package to Ukraine: Biden asked for $33 billion!!!
Get you RPI Houston Conference Tix here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-bide...
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