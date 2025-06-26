© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Putin arrives in Belarus for a two-day visit.
BREAKING — Trump & Netanyahu’s New Gaza and Middle East Plan
SAUDI ARABIA AND SYRIA TO JOIN ABRAHAM ACCORDS!
Following a 4-way call (Trump, Netanyahu, Rubio, Dermer) after the Iran strikes, both sides agreed on these “fundamental principles in general terms”:
✅ “Gaza hostilities will conclude within two weeks”
✅ “Four Arab nations (including Egypt and the UAE) will administer the Gaza Strip, replacing the murderous Hamas terrorist organization”
✅ “The remaining Hamas leadership will face exile to other countries, while the hostages gain freedom”
✅ “Multiple nations globally will accept numerous Gaza inhabitants seeking emigration”
✅ “Abraham Accords expansion will bring Syria, Saudi Arabia, and additional Arab and Muslim countries to recognize Israel and establish official relationships”
✅ “Israel will declare its willingness for future Palestinian conflict resolution under the ‘two states’ concept, contingent upon the Palestinian Authority reforms”
✅ “The United States will acknowledge limited Israeli sovereignty implementation in Judea and Samaria”
Also: Trump reportedly angered by Israeli strikes after his Iran ceasefire announcement, fearing it would derail this deal.
Elon Musk spoke earlier today with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun regarding telecoms and internet services across the country, with President Aoun inviting Musk to visit Beirut.