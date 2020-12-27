BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Moving to New Earth & Bombshell Intel about the Mass Arrests
Mass Awakening
Mass Awakening
41 followers
Follow
10
Share
Report
7345 views • December 27, 2020
#thegreatawakening #newearth #5D #thebestisyettocome
In this video, I'll discuss the theories on how humanity’s spiritual transition to 5D New Earth as a collective will happen. I'll also explain what is New Earth, what is 5D consciousness, how we are going to transition, or already transitioning, to this new earth, how does the mass awakening help us shift to 5D consciousness and ultimately, into New Earth, and how is it connected to the ongoing battle between good and evil on earth.

I also provide intel about the mass arrests and investigations (yes, it's happening… with evidence on my blog), the machinations behind-the-scenes. A lot is happening and the light is winning although it seems to be the opposite.

My content is massively censored so to fight this blatant censorship, please share far and wide on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social media networks. Thanks.

Always discern and do your own research.

Merry Gitmas everyone – not my words…. But Santa Surfing’s


Image: Two earths existing side by side simultaneously. Alloya Huckfield alloya.com


To the Victory of the Light & Let’s Make Earth Great Again.
WWG1WGA

This video is based on my last article entitled The Mass Awakening of Humanity and Moving to New Earth
https://massawakening.org/mass-awakening-and-moving-to-new-earth/

My Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/massawakening

The book is available for purchase at
https://www.amazon.com/Mass-Awakening-Shoshi-Herscu/dp/1982208554
Social Media:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/AuthorHerscu
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/massawakening17/
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/massawakening17/
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/18650001.Shoshi_Herscu
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOExmmgBBs6modZZpx8A3jw/
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MufaEyd75Ib7/
BuzzSprout (podcasts): https://www.buzzsprout.com/674843/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/shoshiherscu
Keywords
deep statematrix5dshift in consciousnessred pillfull disclosurethe great awakeningnew earthmass awakeningthe best is yet to come
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trilateral Talks on the Horizon: Putin Backs Restarting Ukraine Peace Dialogue with U.S. and Kyiv, Eyes November Talks

Trilateral Talks on the Horizon: Putin Backs Restarting Ukraine Peace Dialogue with U.S. and Kyiv, Eyes November Talks

Garrison Vance
Meta Says Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Recorded Audio Without Wake Phrase, Fix Applied

Meta Says Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Recorded Audio Without Wake Phrase, Fix Applied

Chase Codewell
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: What every mama bear should know about baby&#8217;s health

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: What every mama bear should know about baby’s health

Belle Carter
Riots spark in European countries over rising costs, stagnant wages and crumbling public services

Riots spark in European countries over rising costs, stagnant wages and crumbling public services

Ramon Tomey
Which meal is most important for your brain? Preserve your memory with a daily habit you control

Which meal is most important for your brain? Preserve your memory with a daily habit you control

Willow Tohi
Failed foreign relations rebranded: Washington&#8217;s new slogan sells retreat as strength, and the vacuum is already filling

Failed foreign relations rebranded: Washington’s new slogan sells retreat as strength, and the vacuum is already filling

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy