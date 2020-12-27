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Moving to New Earth & Bombshell Intel about the Mass Arrests
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7345 views • December 27, 2020
#thegreatawakening #newearth #5D #thebestisyettocome
In this video, I'll discuss the theories on how humanity’s spiritual transition to 5D New Earth as a collective will happen. I'll also explain what is New Earth, what is 5D consciousness, how we are going to transition, or already transitioning, to this new earth, how does the mass awakening help us shift to 5D consciousness and ultimately, into New Earth, and how is it connected to the ongoing battle between good and evil on earth.
I also provide intel about the mass arrests and investigations (yes, it's happening… with evidence on my blog), the machinations behind-the-scenes. A lot is happening and the light is winning although it seems to be the opposite.
My content is massively censored so to fight this blatant censorship, please share far and wide on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social media networks. Thanks.
Always discern and do your own research.
Merry Gitmas everyone – not my words…. But Santa Surfing’s
Image: Two earths existing side by side simultaneously. Alloya Huckfield alloya.com
To the Victory of the Light & Let’s Make Earth Great Again.
WWG1WGA
This video is based on my last article entitled The Mass Awakening of Humanity and Moving to New Earth
https://massawakening.org/mass-awakening-and-moving-to-new-earth/
My Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/massawakening
The book is available for purchase at
https://www.amazon.com/Mass-Awakening-Shoshi-Herscu/dp/1982208554
Social Media:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/AuthorHerscu
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/massawakening17/
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/massawakening17/
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/18650001.Shoshi_Herscu
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOExmmgBBs6modZZpx8A3jw/
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MufaEyd75Ib7/
BuzzSprout (podcasts): https://www.buzzsprout.com/674843/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/shoshiherscu
In this video, I'll discuss the theories on how humanity’s spiritual transition to 5D New Earth as a collective will happen. I'll also explain what is New Earth, what is 5D consciousness, how we are going to transition, or already transitioning, to this new earth, how does the mass awakening help us shift to 5D consciousness and ultimately, into New Earth, and how is it connected to the ongoing battle between good and evil on earth.
I also provide intel about the mass arrests and investigations (yes, it's happening… with evidence on my blog), the machinations behind-the-scenes. A lot is happening and the light is winning although it seems to be the opposite.
My content is massively censored so to fight this blatant censorship, please share far and wide on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social media networks. Thanks.
Always discern and do your own research.
Merry Gitmas everyone – not my words…. But Santa Surfing’s
Image: Two earths existing side by side simultaneously. Alloya Huckfield alloya.com
To the Victory of the Light & Let’s Make Earth Great Again.
WWG1WGA
This video is based on my last article entitled The Mass Awakening of Humanity and Moving to New Earth
https://massawakening.org/mass-awakening-and-moving-to-new-earth/
My Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/massawakening
The book is available for purchase at
https://www.amazon.com/Mass-Awakening-Shoshi-Herscu/dp/1982208554
Social Media:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/AuthorHerscu
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/massawakening17/
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/massawakening17/
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/18650001.Shoshi_Herscu
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOExmmgBBs6modZZpx8A3jw/
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MufaEyd75Ib7/
BuzzSprout (podcasts): https://www.buzzsprout.com/674843/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/shoshiherscu
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