The Most Revolutionary Enactment in all of History is our American Birthright

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The US Constitution is the most valuable precept for liberty ever drafted by mankind and it must be secured.
Mirrored https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=62b7331ffe50ab4163d78d6a
Greg Reese