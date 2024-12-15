BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Observations on The Over-Usage of The Word "Toxic" & What Is Rarely Mentioned About It
Of course the things I bring up are vastly situational and should not be taken for generalization, but with a grain of whatever granule you prefer- it's okay if you're salty about it.  I'm just sharing some things that have come to mind when hearing and observing some of the exaggerated usage of the word that used to be not such a buzzword in the public zeitgeist..   I'm not defending toxic behavior if somehow anyone misinterpreted the messeges.  I find the word more abrasive than what's been used in the past to describe the same thing- call me old fashioned, but whatever, this is not simple semantics.


I've been living in France, so I'm a bit outta touch maybe, but i do make an effort to observe things in multiple ways including of course my subjective perspective, but also at an objective lens to keep my bias in check.  There are accurate accusations and exaggerated ones with calling something toxic, as well as projections of one's own toxicity onto those not deserving of that particular slander.  


Remember to detox.


Music:  Zeitgeist by Sub-Conscious


Made with my other podcast Dissolving The Divide in Mind


PEACE

toxictoxicitymasculinefemininetoxic behavior
