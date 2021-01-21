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ChiComs Buying Up U.S. Political System
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242 views • January 21, 2021
In this episode of Behind The Deep State, host Alex Newman explains that Communist China's ruthless party state is buying up America's political class. Indeed, members of America's most important political dynasties among both Republicans and Democrats, including Bush and Clinton, are openly taking money from the regime to sell out America's interests in exchange for Beijing's interests. This is an existential threat to the United States and its constitutional republic.
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🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
📲 Let's Connect!
http://www.facebook.com/TheNewAmerican
https://parler.com/profile/TheNewAmerican
https://twitter.com/NewAmericanMag
https://www.instagram.com/newamericanmag85/
#China #Communism #BehindTheDeepState
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