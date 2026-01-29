🚨US Navy's nightmare: Iran's "ghost" boat hybrid predator

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨US Navy's nightmare: Iran's "ghost" boat
As a US carrier group gathers in the Strait of Hormuz, one of its greatest threat will be a silent, stealthy predator. The Iran's Zolfaghar-class "Ghost Boat" is a hybrid predator built to create a unbalanced warfare in the Strait of Hormuz.
This 17-meter craft is a radar-evading "ghost" with a unique dual-mode capability: it sprints at 40 knots on the surface, then submerges briefly to avoid detection and targeting.
Armed with two 324mm light torpedoes effective against medium warships, and capable of carrying 8 personnel, it is designed for swarm tactics in congested waterways like the Strait of Hormuz. Its core mission is special operations, coastal ambush, and anti-ship strikes.
In shallow waters, a fleet of low-cost, stealthy Zolfaghar boats creates a disproportionate threat, turning an adversary's naval superiority into a vulnerable liability.
@NewRulesGeo
Adding:
Iran isn’t alone: regional allies mobilize as US threats intensify
♦️ Two of Iraq’s most powerful and influential government-backed militias are mobilizing their forces, warning of readiness for “total war” if the US proceeds with aggression against Iran.
♦️ The Nujaba Movement and Kata’ib Hezbollah, both members of the Iraqi state-backed Popular Mobilization Forces, played a vital role in liberating western Iraq from ISIS in 2015-2017 with IRGC advisory and arms support.
♦️ Now, they’re looking to return the favor, warning that any US or Israeli attack on Iran would trigger a broader regional confrontation involving US forces, their bases and interests across West Asia.
♦️ The Iraqi militias’ mobilization comes amid warnings from Lebanon’s Hezbollah that US violence could “trigger a volcano in the region,” with Washington able to draw first blood, but unable to “predict the aftermath” of its actions.
♦️ Yemen’s Ansar Allah has similarly warned that it will renew attacks on US and Zionist forces and assets in the Red Sea if Iran is targeted.
🇺🇸 The US has ~2k troops in Iraq, and about 30-40k troops across 8-9 facilities in the region, all of them “within the reach of an array of thousands of Iranian UAVs and Iranian short-range ballistic missiles,” Marco Rubio said in Senate testimony Wednesday.
👍 @geopolitics_prime