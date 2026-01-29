🚨US Navy's nightmare: Iran's "ghost" boat hybrid predator

🚨US Navy's nightmare: Iran's "ghost" boat

As a US carrier group gathers in the Strait of Hormuz, one of its greatest threat will be a silent, stealthy predator. The Iran's Zolfaghar-class "Ghost Boat" is a hybrid predator built to create a unbalanced warfare in the Strait of Hormuz.

This 17-meter craft is a radar-evading "ghost" with a unique dual-mode capability: it sprints at 40 knots on the surface, then submerges briefly to avoid detection and targeting.

Armed with two 324mm light torpedoes effective against medium warships, and capable of carrying 8 personnel, it is designed for swarm tactics in congested waterways like the Strait of Hormuz. Its core mission is special operations, coastal ambush, and anti-ship strikes.

In shallow waters, a fleet of low-cost, stealthy Zolfaghar boats creates a disproportionate threat, turning an adversary's naval superiority into a vulnerable liability.

Iran isn’t alone: regional allies mobilize as US threats intensify

♦️ Two of Iraq’s most powerful and influential government-backed militias are mobilizing their forces, warning of readiness for “total war” if the US proceeds with aggression against Iran.

♦️ The Nujaba Movement and Kata’ib Hezbollah, both members of the Iraqi state-backed Popular Mobilization Forces, played a vital role in liberating western Iraq from ISIS in 2015-2017 with IRGC advisory and arms support.

♦️ Now, they’re looking to return the favor, warning that any US or Israeli attack on Iran would trigger a broader regional confrontation involving US forces, their bases and interests across West Asia.

♦️ The Iraqi militias’ mobilization comes amid warnings from Lebanon’s Hezbollah that US violence could “trigger a volcano in the region,” with Washington able to draw first blood, but unable to “predict the aftermath” of its actions.

♦️ Yemen’s Ansar Allah has similarly warned that it will renew attacks on US and Zionist forces and assets in the Red Sea if Iran is targeted.

🇺🇸 The US has ~2k troops in Iraq, and about 30-40k troops across 8-9 facilities in the region, all of them “within the reach of an array of thousands of Iranian UAVs and Iranian short-range ballistic missiles,” Marco Rubio said in Senate testimony Wednesday.

