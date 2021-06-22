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Why Viral Impacts Occur, and Root Cause Solution - Ron Rosedale MD
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70 views • June 22, 2021
I recorded this stunner on April 6th, 2020. Yes - at the very start of this thing.
Dr. Rosedale lays bare the core of the viral issue, and WHY certain people are badly affected, and others not. We had it nailed down all the way back in April 2020 - but no-one listened. Instead the world decided to go mad. And now here we are. The shocking thing is that it could have been so easily addressed, in a scientific manner. Enjoy, and learn.
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can with monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=69ZSTYXBMCN3W
- alternatively join up with my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
Dr. Rosedale lays bare the core of the viral issue, and WHY certain people are badly affected, and others not. We had it nailed down all the way back in April 2020 - but no-one listened. Instead the world decided to go mad. And now here we are. The shocking thing is that it could have been so easily addressed, in a scientific manner. Enjoy, and learn.
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can with monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=69ZSTYXBMCN3W
- alternatively join up with my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
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