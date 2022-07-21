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https://gnews.org/post/pwbl0b37
07/19/2022 The unemployment rate of China’s urban youth population has increased to almost 20%, about three times the youth unemployment rate in Korea and Japan, and nearly twice the youth unemployment rate in other developed countries. It has become one of the most serious problems that CCP faces