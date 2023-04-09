TRAP, EBS, GREAT AWAKENING | The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

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Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.
Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -
FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: theflyoverapp.com
Amanda Grace
41:02-43:06
43:23-44:21
43:08-43:22
36:55-39:39 Purim and Passover (Trap)
“We are fast approaching the Red Sea moment many of us spoke of a few years ago!”
https://www.youtube.com/live/e8QZcGKt4Eo?feature=share
Robin D Bullock Church International April 2, 2023 and 11th Hour April 4, 2023
1:48:55-2:00:10
3:09:19-3:15:00
https://www.youtube.com/live/6ZZLL34FSaw?feature=share
Robin D Bullock 11th Hour
56:48-58:45
https://www.youtube.com/live/nT1wZRcCy7c?feature=share
Hank Kunneman Lord Of Hosts Church April 2, 2023
2:11-4:43
4:52-6:21
6:53-7:23
12:24-12:48
12:52-15:05
17:29-20:24
https://youtu.be/tUWjLDqOQhI
Psalm 35
Psalm 91
Elijah Streams with Johnny Enlow
1:21:39-1:24:12
https://rumble.com/v2fmihq-urgent-and-special-broadcast-with-johnny-enlow.html
Elijah Streams with Barry Wunsch
https://rumble.com/v2fo7n8-barry-wunsch-i-saw-president-trump-address-the-nations.html
TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS -
https://banned.video/playlist/61e604428362a67d2b03e4b7
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