FIGHTING FOR A PEOPLE, A NATION, AND HUMANITY W/ HARLEY SCHLANGER (1OF2)

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Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio
14100 subscribers
Harley Schlanger rejoins the program to discuss the fight patriots are waging in Washington D.C. Who is behind the takeover of America and why we must be vigilant to defeat our common enemy; our very lives depend on us defeating them. Schlanger is not convinced this is our last stand, but is convinced that the freedom of the world depends on us and we must fight with all that we have; time is running out quickly. You can see more of Harley Schlanger at https://LaRoucheOrganization.com
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MUSIC CREDITS: “The Battle of 1066” by Patrick Patrikios – licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio