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Humility Series Part 2: Humility & Submission
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20 views • February 08, 2022
How do humility and submission go together? How can we tell if someone is truly humble? We look at several prophetic Scriptures about Yeshua the Messiah that demonstrate His humility and submission to the Father.
In this message, we make reference to Jack Frost's excellent teaching "From Slavery To Sonship" available for purchase as an audio download here: https://www.shilohplace.org/products/From-Slavery-to-Sonship-MP3-Jack-Frost-p147353128
In this message, we make reference to Jack Frost's excellent teaching "From Slavery To Sonship" available for purchase as an audio download here: https://www.shilohplace.org/products/From-Slavery-to-Sonship-MP3-Jack-Frost-p147353128
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