Few Find a Good Financial Mentor. Develop a ROCK SOLID MINDSET. MoneyTalk Dane.
19 views
channel image
EnergyMe333
Published Friday |
Train Your Insight.  Money psychology. Look to the inside - internal growth instead of blaming others.   

How am I responding to / activating this advice? What Am I getting out of this "mastermind" mentor / teacher / advisor? How to evaluate mentorship / newsletter services?

More Health and Wealth at http://EnergyMe333.com

Train Your Mindset. Learn the Internals. Good Students = Good Listeners. Stop the negative motivations and start the POSITIVE motivations.

Sample Crypto Portfolio. http://EnergyMe333.com/articles/finCryptoSamplePort.html

FULL SHOW: How to develop a rock solid mindset for investing success. Money Talk with Dane and Corey Geary. FundingGym at 26 minutes. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gn-xfPnYNgk

Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@moneytalkwithdane/streams

Hosea 14. "Wise people will understand these things. A person with insight will recognize them." Don't chase the shiny coins that bankrupt many. Find solid crypto investments.


Keywords
mindsetmoneybanksfinancepsychologymentoradvisorinternal growthwealth managementmoney talkmoneytalk with dane

