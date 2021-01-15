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Things Get Crazy as We Transition
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262 views • January 15, 2021
It is time to stand up and take back our power. We are making the transition into a new world of conscious awareness. The Controllers are struggling to follow through with their agenda as Humanity awakens. We will see some chaos and big changes as we move forward. This is necessary as the old world of control breaks apart. Be strong, stand tall and speak your voice, do not consent to the Controllers, and Keep Love in your heart.
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