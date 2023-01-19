"Freedom Isn't Free" by Patriot Prisoner Jake Lang made in The American Gulag! The first battle of the second American Revolution 2.0 Jan. 6th 2021 a Jake Lang Documentary j6truth.org January 6 Political Prisoner Jake Lang Releases Second Documentary from Prison Cell: “Freedom Isn’t Free – The First Battle of the Second American Revolution” – WATCH IT BELOWIt has been nearly two years since Jake Lang, along with dozens of Trump supporters were arrested for their participation in the January 6, 2021, Stop The Steal Rally in Washington, D.C. Since that time Jake has been a fearless advocate for human rights and the Constitution of The United States of America. Jake has endured solitary confinement for endless amounts of time, physical abuse, mental abuse, and a denial of due process. Many people would submit to the will of the abusive government, but Jake Lang is a relentless patriot. He holds interviews, raises money for J6 defendants’ legal funds, and steers the direction of documentaries to awaken the masses to the truth of the January 6 protests in Washington DC.

Advertisement - story continues below

In June 2022, The Gateway Pundit released Jake Lang’s movie, “The Truth About January 6th.” ** Please donate to the https://www.givesendgo.com/j6legal This is Jake Lang's, a 27 year old political prisoner, second documentary. This documentary discusses January 6, 2021 as the first battle of the second American Revolution to prevent the communist agenda and save our Constitutional Republic for future generations. Fear does not live in the heart of a Patriot.

https://rumble.com/v268xaa-freedom-isnt-free-the-first-battle-of-the-second-american-revolution.html

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/01/january-6th-political-prisoner-jake-lang-releases-second-documentary-prison-cell-freedom-isnt-free-first-battle-second-american-revolution-watch/?ff_source=Email&ff_medium=the-gateway-pundit&ff_campaign=dailypm&ff_content=2023-01-14



