This Is Why We Hate Lawyers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why are we making this so difficult?
The “dictator’s” court just ruled against him.
There may be a silver lining to the SCOTUS ruling.
Watch the accompanying interview with U.S. Chief of Protocol Monica Crowley.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (20 February 2026)
https://www.foxnews.com/video/6389657708112