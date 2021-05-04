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Censorship is Losing the Fight
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20 views • May 04, 2021
DarylLawsonLive.com
False witnesses did rise up; They laid to my charge things that I knew not. They rewarded me evil for good To the spoiling of my soul. But as for me, when they were sick, my clothing was sackcloth: I humbled my soul with fasting; And my prayer returned into mine own bosom.
Psalm 35:11-13 KJV
https://bible.com/bible/1/psa.35.11-13.KJV
False witnesses did rise up; They laid to my charge things that I knew not. They rewarded me evil for good To the spoiling of my soul. But as for me, when they were sick, my clothing was sackcloth: I humbled my soul with fasting; And my prayer returned into mine own bosom.
Psalm 35:11-13 KJV
https://bible.com/bible/1/psa.35.11-13.KJV
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