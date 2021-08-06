AxeTruth 07/26 Manic Monday Chopping Block - The Cover Up Is Worse Than The Crime

As these lies , fake narratives , falling apart... as the MSM & social media distract and cover up for the CRIME OF THE CENTURY... the stealing of the 2020 Election .1. in WAAYCISM news... the Kenite news is publishing articles that blacks were not allowed to eat VANILLA ICE CREAM . it has a Choke hold over Black Women because of racism.. WTF2. Protest around the world against vaccine passport , Police in Florence, Italy, march with protesters at the anti covid passport demo3. The French Police decide to try and grab some stragglers, but the crowd unite. This is France, where they take no shit4. video of Hunter Biden Hunter talking to reporter & hitting the crack pipe.5. Psaki refuse to give number of vacinated people now infected with Covid196. Ny Gov Cuomo We have to knock on those doors, and we have to convince people, put them in cars & drive them and get that vaccine in their arm7. Covid Zombie alert issue on the MTA subway NYC. This is what the press won’’t show you.8. Tim Young exposes that Resident Biden tells reporters his butt been wipped9. 'Long term Covid effect ' May Qualify as a Disability, Biden Says this is the way .... to keep people from going back to work10. Pres Trump says the time is NOW to fix this stolen rigged election11. Chief Medical Office of Health in Alberta Canada there's no PROOF OF COVID19 VIRUS12. Don't you believe in science? even when if flip flops daily with Dr. Fauci on the efficacy of the Mask13. Black Male conservatiive Patriotism is the number 1 emeny against the left14. Two Black Women Brawl on Spirit Airlines Flight From Vegas to AtlantaVisit my website at AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.Thank you for your support!