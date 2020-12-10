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Nightwish - Wacken 'Open Air' 2013
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14 views • December 10, 2020
Nightwish Imaginaerum World Tour
This event was performed at Wacken in 2013 in front of 82,000 people
1:08 - Dark Chest of Wonders
5:55 - Wish I Had an Angel
10:55 - She Is My Sin
15:58 - Ghost River
22:20 - Ever Dream
27:51 - Storytime
33:56 - I Want My Tears Back
40:50 - Nemo
45:40 - Last of the Wilds
52:33 - Bless the Child
1:00:00 - Romanticide
1:05:46 - Amaranth
1:10:22 - Ghost Love Score
1:21:20 - Song of Myself
1:29:33 - Last Ride of the Day
Nightwish is a symphonic metal band from Kitee, Finland. The band was formed in 1996 by lead songwriter and keyboardist Tuomas Holopainen, guitarist Emppu Vuorinen, and former lead singer Tarja Turunen.
Check out the Official Nightwish Website here: https://nightwish.com/
Official Nightwish Youtube Channel here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQplaZZ2mv8fo8Zd-1hQPzg
This event was performed at Wacken in 2013 in front of 82,000 people
1:08 - Dark Chest of Wonders
5:55 - Wish I Had an Angel
10:55 - She Is My Sin
15:58 - Ghost River
22:20 - Ever Dream
27:51 - Storytime
33:56 - I Want My Tears Back
40:50 - Nemo
45:40 - Last of the Wilds
52:33 - Bless the Child
1:00:00 - Romanticide
1:05:46 - Amaranth
1:10:22 - Ghost Love Score
1:21:20 - Song of Myself
1:29:33 - Last Ride of the Day
Nightwish is a symphonic metal band from Kitee, Finland. The band was formed in 1996 by lead songwriter and keyboardist Tuomas Holopainen, guitarist Emppu Vuorinen, and former lead singer Tarja Turunen.
Check out the Official Nightwish Website here: https://nightwish.com/
Official Nightwish Youtube Channel here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQplaZZ2mv8fo8Zd-1hQPzg
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