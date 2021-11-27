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Corona Policy: Psycological warfare - do not give in!
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33 views • November 27, 2021
Katy Pracher-Hilander is a consultant in business and politics. She reports on psychological warfare and shows us how we can prepare for the coming events and how we can give leverage to change.
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