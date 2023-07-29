FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 98:1-4, 20230729

Sabbath 7th Day of the Week Prayer, 20230729

(by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ, USA)

Service Every Sabbath/Saturday @ 10:30 AM-12:30 PM





O my Glorious, Almighty, Heavenly, and Merciful Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for the Atoning Blood-Bought Union and Exemption Rights that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ granted me by His death on Calvary’s Cross and resurrection. My Heavenly Father:

1 I sing to You a new song! For You have done marvelous things; Your right hand and Holy arm have gained You the victory.

2 Gracious Father, You made known Your Salvation; Your Righteousness You have revealed in the sight of the nations.

3 You remembered Your Mercy and Faithfulness to the house of Israel and Your redeemed Christians; all the ends of the earth have seen Your Salvation through Your Begotten SON, our LORD Jesus Christ.

4 Heavenly Father, I join other believers to shout joyfully as we break forth in songs to rejoice, and sing praises to You, our GOD.

Thank You Gracious Father for Your daily Divine Salvation. Thank You for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! (Psalm 98:1-4, personalized, NKJV).

* * * *

SCRIPTURAL REMINDER:

As servant leaders, First Century Gospel Church is compassionately inspired by GOD's Holy Spirit to offer Scriptural advice and counsel to those who contact us about their questions, and to present their requests for prayer in humility to GOD's Throne of Grace and Mercy for answer and deliverance through the Power in the Blessed Name, Atoning Sacrifice, Blood-Bought Rights, and Righteousness of our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Matthew 10:1, 28:19-20; Mark 11:22-24, 16:17-18; James 5:13-18).