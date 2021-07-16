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MONSANTO - BAYER! Roundup Glyphosate Cancer Lawsuit!
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44 views • July 16, 2021
Glyphoste poison is just like a pandemic poison, its in all our crops and therefore in our foods, but the Big Chemical companies can pay for the science to support their case that it is not poison. Scientists will agree with their paymasters! These globalist elite will kill us one way or another!
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