We're at War - Catherine Austin Fitts - Planet Lockdown 2 - The Financial Control System

Wake Up, We're at WarIf tyranny wins, there will be no place on earth you can escape. There's no place to run. There's no place to go. So, you've got to wake up and fight back because we're in the end game. It's all or nothing at this point. There's no middle ground.STORY AT-A-GLANCEThe “Planet Lockdown Part 2 — The Financial Control System” interview above features finance guru Catherine AustinFitts, founder of the Solari Report. You many think you previously sawthis but most likely it was Part 1.Fitts has spent decades exposing corruption and fraud, both within the banking industryand government, and corruption and fraud are driving forces in the COVID pandemic aswell. She got her start on Wall Street, where she had a successful career for over adecade.In 1998, trillions of dollars started to get sucked out of the U.S. government by thecentral banks. Our retirement funds have been looted and will within just a few years benonexistentHistorically, U.S. intelligence agencies have primarily worked on behalf of the centralbankersCentral bankers are now putting into place a system that will allow them to extract taxwithout representationThe central bankers, most of whom are technocrats, have created a breakaway society, aparallel society, in which they are above all law and control everythingTo combat their control system, we must first be able to see it for what it is, and realizehow it’s being used by us, to our own detriment