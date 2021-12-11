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We're at War - Catherine Austin Fitts - Planet Lockdown 2 - The Financial Control System
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45 views • December 11, 2021
Wake Up, We're at War
https://media.mercola.com/ImageServer/Public/2021/December/PDF/financial-control-system-pdf.pdf
If tyranny wins, there will be no place on earth you can escape. There's no place to run. There's no place to go. So, you've got to wake up and fight back because we're in the end game. It's all or nothing at this point. There's no middle ground.
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
The “Planet Lockdown Part 2 — The Financial Control System” interview above features finance guru Catherine Austin
Fitts, founder of the Solari Report. You many think you previously saw
this but most likely it was Part 1.
Fitts has spent decades exposing corruption and fraud, both within the banking industry
and government, and corruption and fraud are driving forces in the COVID pandemic as
well. She got her start on Wall Street, where she had a successful career for over a
decade.
In 1998, trillions of dollars started to get sucked out of the U.S. government by the
central banks. Our retirement funds have been looted and will within just a few years be
nonexistent
Historically, U.S. intelligence agencies have primarily worked on behalf of the central
bankers
Central bankers are now putting into place a system that will allow them to extract tax
without representation
The central bankers, most of whom are technocrats, have created a breakaway society, a
parallel society, in which they are above all law and control everything
To combat their control system, we must first be able to see it for what it is, and realize
how it’s being used by us, to our own detriment
https://media.mercola.com/ImageServer/Public/2021/December/PDF/financial-control-system-pdf.pdf
If tyranny wins, there will be no place on earth you can escape. There's no place to run. There's no place to go. So, you've got to wake up and fight back because we're in the end game. It's all or nothing at this point. There's no middle ground.
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
The “Planet Lockdown Part 2 — The Financial Control System” interview above features finance guru Catherine Austin
Fitts, founder of the Solari Report. You many think you previously saw
this but most likely it was Part 1.
Fitts has spent decades exposing corruption and fraud, both within the banking industry
and government, and corruption and fraud are driving forces in the COVID pandemic as
well. She got her start on Wall Street, where she had a successful career for over a
decade.
In 1998, trillions of dollars started to get sucked out of the U.S. government by the
central banks. Our retirement funds have been looted and will within just a few years be
nonexistent
Historically, U.S. intelligence agencies have primarily worked on behalf of the central
bankers
Central bankers are now putting into place a system that will allow them to extract tax
without representation
The central bankers, most of whom are technocrats, have created a breakaway society, a
parallel society, in which they are above all law and control everything
To combat their control system, we must first be able to see it for what it is, and realize
how it’s being used by us, to our own detriment
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