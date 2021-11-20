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KYLE WALKS! - Justice Prevails in Kenosha as the Left Melts Down 😊😊😊😎😎😎🎈🎉🎊
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220 views • November 20, 2021
KYLE WALKS! - Justice Prevails in Kenosha as the Left Melts Down 😊😊😊😎😎😎🎈🎉🎊.The verdict is in, and Kyle Rittenhouse is now a free man.
By: Red Eagle Politics
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#Kenosha #Verdict
By: Red Eagle Politics
BECOME A MEMBER: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0SM...
FOLLOW ME ON ALT TECH:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rede...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/redeaglepolitics/
Telegram: https://t.me/redeaglepolitics/
Gab: https://gab.com/redeagletv/
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/redeagle/p...
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@redeaglepolitics:9
OTHER SOCIAL MEDIA:
Twitter: http://twitter.com/redeaglepatriot/
Facebook: http://facebook.com/redeagletv/
Instagram: http://instagram.com/redeaglepatriot/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@redeaglepatri...
Website: http://redeaglepolitics.com
SUPPORT THE CHANNEL:
Buy My Survival Food Here: http://preparewithredeagle.com/
Patreon: http://patreon.com/redeagletv/
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/redeagle
Cashapp: $redeaglepatriot
Thanks to Philip G., Stefan & Mariana G., CJ Newton, DustinTheNow, Caridad R., Ernest O., Jon, Julian B., Ayrton S., Marshal Forward, Gerard O., Mickey T., Carter D., Gerald A., and Richard M. for their $10/month or above support. To see your name here, donate to the $10/month or above Patreon or SubscribeStar tier.
#Kenosha #Verdict
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