X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - IRS Was Shutdown By The Courts When Trying To Collect Alternative Currency Data

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X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2855a - August 21, 2022
IRS Was Shutdown By The Courts When Trying To Collect Alternative Currency Data
The economy is breaking down under the Biden administration, companies are now talking about hiring freezes and layoffs. People can now see the difference between each state. The IRS was shutdown when trying to go after alternative currency
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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