InfoWars EXCLUSIVE - Steve Bannon On Infowars - They CAN NOT Stop The Great Awakening - 8-09-2022

Steve Bannon of https://warroom.org/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the future of humanity if they keep fighting back against the globalist Great Reset collapse.

Pre-order Alex Jones' new book about The Great Reset while it’s still available: https://www.infowarsstore.com/the-great-reset-alex-jones

https://banned.video/watch?id=62f2bf38684f61555d57ae14

