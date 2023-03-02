Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 3010b - New Narrative Prepared, [DS] Crimes Are Being Exposed, Panic In DC, Time To Reveal More
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3010b - March 1, 2023

New Narrative Prepared, [DS] Crimes Are Being Exposed, Panic In DC, Time To Reveal MoreThe [DS] is panicking, the number of investigation going on right now is off the charts. The crimes are being exposed and the panic is building. The [DS] is planning on a narrative change, they are now exiting the covid narrative and moving into their next event. The patriots are about to reveal more information which will wake the people up like never before. 

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com  site.

