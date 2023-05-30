'IS IT ENOUGH?': GOP rep not yet sold on debt deal

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., on his thoughts of the debt ceiling deal between Biden and McCarthy, and shares his Memorial Day message
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.