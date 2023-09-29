Defeat an abandoned Swedish tank Stridsvagn 122 (Strv.122A) of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Zaporozhye using an FPV kamikaze.
Russian FPV drones destroy a Swedish "Stridsvagn 122" tank, a modernized version of the Leopard.
The first FPV drone hit directly under the turret, while the second finished off the vehicle.
🛻 "The best armored tank" - $5.74 mil
🛸 FPV Drone - Dirt Cheap
