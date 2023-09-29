Create New Account
Defeat an abandoned Swedish tank Stridsvagn 122 (Strv.122A) of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Zaporozhye using an FPV kamikaze
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 19 hours ago

Defeat an abandoned Swedish tank Stridsvagn 122 (Strv.122A) of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Zaporozhye using an FPV kamikaze.

Russian FPV drones destroy a Swedish "Stridsvagn 122" tank, a modernized version of the Leopard.

The first FPV drone hit directly under the turret, while the second finished off the vehicle.

🛻 "The best armored tank" - $5.74 mil

🛸 FPV Drone - Dirt Cheap


