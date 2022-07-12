Elon Musk & Expert Predictions on Twitter War; Bannon to Testify at Jan 6 Hearing?

Front Page with Scott Goulet



As Elon Musk stopped the deal, Twitter is going to file a lawsuit against him. If they go to court, how will the court judge? Here is how he responded to Twitter’s indictment.

Former White House adviser Steve Bannon agreed to testify in front of the House Jan. 6 Committee after President Trump told him that would waive Executive Privilege. Here are the details.

Biden's approval rating slipped to an all-time low, not his all-time low, but an all-time low in U.S. history. The only saving grace for the Democrats right now is abortion rights. Biden was forced to sign an executive order protecting abortion rights. He also told a story to justify this executive order. But a fact check points out that the story is really just a story.

The tragic assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe helped his party win a majority in the Senate which also gives the current prime minister a chance to fulfill Abe's wish.