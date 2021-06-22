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What She Said
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140 views • June 22, 2021
Lady that runs the Energy Efficiency Program for Natural Gas in Texas has something to say about the windmills and the shutdown during the cold snap.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60d1fe604fb3c41f993f1c97
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60d1fe604fb3c41f993f1c97
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