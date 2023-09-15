Create New Account
Another group of Ukrainian men arrested in Novomayorsky
The Prisoner
Published 21 hours ago

Another group of Ukrainian men was arrested in Novomayorsky direction south of Donetsk. They surrendered without a fight as a result of the effective actions by the Vostok battalion fighters. They got Russian rations and gave them all the information they knew.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

afunovomayorskyvostok battalion

