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This vaccine is "retrogenic!" Israel in denial.
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172 views • November 21, 2021
But, De Nile is a river flowing through Egypt!
Israel's Health Ministry does not believe allegations that the vaccine causes deaths. "I know of one or two personally!" (Hebrew with English subtitles)
Israel's Health Ministry does not believe allegations that the vaccine causes deaths. "I know of one or two personally!" (Hebrew with English subtitles)
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