THE TRUTH ABOUT IVERMECTIN. Documentary by Nikki Willis, PLANDEMIC....
Published Yesterday
PLANDEMIC  @Plandemic3Movie 

Feb 8th 
Why are so many people getting sick? Immune systems have been compromised. This affects us all. I made this short film after discovering just how effective Ivermectin is! I take it regularly as it protects against numerous health threatening critters.


Source:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1623472453606424577  https://thetruthaboutivermectin.com

