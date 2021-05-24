The Devil is a master deceiver and he wants you to question the veracity of God's Word. In a world of fake news, Satan wants to destroy your discernment and effectively neutralize your ability to be useful in the Kingdom of God.

Truth can only be recognized by turning to the Bible and using the Scriptures as a filter. Without this moral compass, we are reduced to moral degradation. You have only to look around to see the proof. After the war in heaven, Lucifer and his fallen angels were sentenced to the Lake of Fire and God's righteousness was called into question.

Adam was created to show that when a created being sins, it is his own fault and the blame cannot be laid at God's feet. Jesus knew that humanity would fall and had a redemption plan in place for mankind, and while the Devil knew there was a plan, he did not know how it would be carried out. Satan was defeated by Jesus on the cross but he still has the legal right to tempt and attack every human being on the earth. Now you know players in the spirit realm and this will help you to successfully conduct spiritual warfare against the Devil and his minions.

Sermon Outline: https://www.eaec.org/sermons/2018/RLJ-1651.pdf

MAY 13, 2018 -- RLJ-1651

Why Do People Suffer? Part 2: Fake Truth

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or at any time during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm