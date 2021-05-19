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Fox News: Trump claims, I'm the father of the vaccines.
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182 views • May 19, 2021
Fox News: Trump claims, I'm the father of the vaccines. Apr. 29, 2021 https://video.foxbusiness.com/v/6251037929001?playlist_id=3166411554001#sp=show-clips
Trump's Operation Warp Speed produced the vaccines in less than 9 months, it is a miracle.. Fauci said, it would take 3 to 5 years.
I pushed FDA like they have never been pushed before.
Trump's Operation Warp Speed produced the vaccines in less than 9 months, it is a miracle.. Fauci said, it would take 3 to 5 years.
I pushed FDA like they have never been pushed before.
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