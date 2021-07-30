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'7 30 21 The LINE is being HELD with Casualties Pray
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This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
———————
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Glitch Hop Beat
https://audiojungle.net/item/glitch-hop-beat/19369053
Amazing information and support to fight the COVID hoax + download form to refuse COVID-19 Vaccine
https://vaxxchoice.com/
When will AZ be ready to report…ugh
https://t.me/QAnonJohn17/11648
CCP NYT journalist
https://t.me/QAnonJohn17/11647
Vaccine amputee
https://t.me/gatewaypunditofficial/5697
Biden masks again
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/4471
Matt Gaetz on the J6 show
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/4474
MTG on visit to fed prison
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/4469
Gaetz on presser
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/4468
Trump on McConnel letter
https://t.me/brandonshouta/378
Chaos in Italy over Green Pass
https://t.me/brandonshouta/382
They fear us not Mike Lindell
https://amp.theatlantic.com/amp/article/619593/
A real ad from Pennsylvania
https://t.me/PepeMatter/3464
Anons holding the line
https://t.me/PepeMatter/3413
Fauci leave kids alone video
https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/1109
Q clock wow
AZ AUDIT PAGES SUSPENDED ON TWITTER
https://t.me/Q17WhiteRabbit/47
How dare you … momma bears
https://t.me/DeclassifyTheNation/13428
DEADLY SHOTS! Former Pfizer Employee Confirms Poison in COVID 'Vaccine'
https://rumble.com/vkgdq7-deadly-shots-former-pfizer-employee-confirms-poison-in-covid-vaccine.html
Graphene in Italy
https://t.me/DeclassifyTheNation/13432
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://tinyurl.com/hvv7xr6j
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★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
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★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
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★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
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