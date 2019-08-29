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Brexit is just a reformation into a NWO region
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53 views • August 29, 2019
Leaving the European Union to reform into a New World Order region. They will be the first of 10. It won't be long before they form other regions. This is the 10 toes of the statue of the beast spoken of in the book of Daniel.
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