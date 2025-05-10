The Truth about Palantir - The New Deep State (2025 Documentary)

Learn more about the strange and mysterious head of Palantir - the high tech company helping out governments and corporations around the world.

The makers of this very short film (15 min.) do a very good job showing us who Alex Karp is and what his company Palantir does.

Hint - it's pretty ugly.



https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/Palantir---The-New-Deep-State-(2025-Documentary):6

