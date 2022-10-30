Create New Account
Macron est un menteur il ni a pas de pénurie d’électricité
La vérité vérifié
Published 25 days ago

Macron est un menteur il ni a pas de pénurie d’électricité

Avec 58 centrales nucléaires et ce moteur à énergie libre

NOUS AVONS L’ÉNERGIE LIBRE ET GRATUITE QU’ILS ONT CACHÉE SOUS SECRET DÉFENSE

Et qui dure cents ans !


Макрон - лжец, нет никакой нехватки электроэнергии

С 58 атомными электростанциями и этим двигателем бесплатной энергии  

У НАС ЕСТЬ СВОБОДНАЯ ЭНЕРГИЯ, КОТОРУЮ ОНИ СПРЯТАЛИ ПОД СЕКРЕТНОЙ ЗАЩИТОЙ.

И это длится сто лет!


Macron is a liar there is no shortage of electricity

With 58 nuclear power stations and this free energy engine  

WE HAVE THE FREE ENERGY THEY HAVE HIDDEN UNDER SECRET DEFENSE

And that lasts a hundred years!


Macron è un bugiardo non c'è carenza di elettricità

Con 58 centrali nucleari e questo motore di energia libera  

NOI ABBIAMO L'ENERGIA LIBERA CHE LORO HANNO NASCOSTO SOTTO UNA DIFESA SEGRETA

E questo dura cento anni!


Macron é um mentiroso, não há falta de eletricidade

Com 58 usinas nucleares e este motor de energia livre  

TEMOS A ENERGIA LIVRE QUE ELES TÊM ESCONDIDA SOB DEFESA SECRETA

E isso dura cem anos!


Macron es un mentiroso no hay escasez de electricidad

Con 58 centrales nucleares y este motor de energía libre  

TENEMOS LA ENERGÍA LIBRE QUE HAN ESCONDIDO BAJO LA DEFENSA SECRETA

¡Y eso dura cien años!


Macron is een leugenaar er is geen tekort aan elektriciteit

Met 58 kerncentrales en deze gratis energiemotor...  

WIJ HEBBEN DE VRIJE ENERGIE DIE ZE VERBORGEN HEBBEN ONDER GEHEIME VERDEDIGING...

En dat duurt honderd jaar!



