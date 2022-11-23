Create New Account
Real Time Video Microscopy of Vaccinated Blood with Self Assembling Graphene Nano Tube Connecting to Self Assembly Nano Computer Chips and other Structures
318 views
channel image
JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope
Published Wednesday

This is a video microscopy of vaccinated blood showing self assembled nano graphene tubes in the blood connecting to nano computer chips, routers, bluetooth chips and transistors that self assemble with antennas. The graphene nano tubes are used to deliver necessary components for the chips to self assembly throughout the vaccinated blood sample.

This process is connecting the vaccinated to the Internet of Bodies as well as providing the mechanism for the private health status of each vaccinated person to be monitored or targeted at all times. Please share this information no copyright permission required. More to be revealed.


Check out my other videos showing Luciferase in the vaccinated blood samples.

Channel: Jabbedbloodunderthe microscope


[email protected]

Keywords
vaccinesgenocidedepopulationgene editingblood clotsnanobotsluciferasemrnahydrogelsboosterssudden adult deathnano lipid particles

