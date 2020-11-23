© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'Freedom Pass' to Be Given to Britons Who Test Negative For Covid
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
61 views • November 23, 2020
MIRRORED from: DAHBOO777
Britons are set to be given Covid 'freedom passes' as long as they test negative for the virus twice in a week, it has been suggested.
The details of the scheme are still being ironed out by officials in Whitehall, who hope it will allow the country to get back to normal next year.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8974617/Britons-test-negative-Covid-twice-week-set-receive-freedom-pass.html
Britons are set to be given Covid 'freedom passes' as long as they test negative for the virus twice in a week, it has been suggested.
The details of the scheme are still being ironed out by officials in Whitehall, who hope it will allow the country to get back to normal next year.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8974617/Britons-test-negative-Covid-twice-week-set-receive-freedom-pass.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.