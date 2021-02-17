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Multiple Eyewitness Testimonies of Draco Reptilians - Believe It Or Not, Just Listen
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1224 views • February 17, 2021
During my time in service to our country I became acutely aware that more than a dozen species of Aliens ARE HERE NOW and the Deep State Shadow Government is working with the worst ones and has been for DECADES towards our detriment...If I told you all of the things I know, your entire belief system would be destroyed and I would be murdered within a week...Ignorance truly is bliss...
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