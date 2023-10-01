TV star Doctor injured by Pfizer VAXX poison injections

@tiffanymoonmd

AUGUST 30, 2021

"I’m starting a new series called Medical Monday where I’ll address medical issues so feel free to drop any requests. I’ll start with something personal- I’ve been having intermittent palpitations so I went to see my cardiologist who did an EKG and had me wear a mobile device that records your heart rate/rhythm for 2 weeks. I also had a transthoracic echocardiogram (TTE) to rule out any structural abnormalities. Thank you to my amazing cardiologist! ❤️👩🏻‍⚕️🩺"

JANUARY 11, 2021

"Just got the 2nd dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccine. Had absolutely no reaction to first dose 3 weeks ago but I’ll keep y’all posted if you want to know."

