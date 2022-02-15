Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 02/15/22 Reversing Type 2 Diabetes And Edema In Legs And Feet(800) 212-2613CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE#youngevity #health #drwallachAir Date: Tuesday, February 15, 2022MonologueDr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing break through infections of COVID 19. Contending that this occurring because people are gathering in large groups with no masks or distancing. Stating that people who are not vaccinated and eating gluten will be in real trouble if the contract the virus.Pearls of WisdomDoug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of eating red cabbage. Full of antioxidants and other nutrients such as fiber, vitamins C, K, A and B6 as well as manganese and potassium. Containing compounds that can help prevent cancer, reduces inflammation, boosts heart health, boosts gut health, promotes good liver and bone health.CallersRobert has a friend whose dog is having trouble walking.Dee's grandmother is obese is a type 2 diabetic with edema in her legs and feet.Jay has questions regarding Celiac disease.David has a friend who is obese has tachy cardia and is jaundiced.