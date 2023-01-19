https://gettr.com/post/p25k2p98170

2023.01.19 Recently, an American returned from the iPhone production line in China. He said no one dared to talk to him when he was there. The plainclothes police officers would surround him whenever people tried to approach him, and even when they made eye contact, they were watched. A US financial bigwig had been arranged by Kissinger to meet Xi Jinping in Beijing. Just a few hours before the meeting, he was told that the meeting was canceled due to concerns over Xi's personal safety and the current covid outbreak. Right before Chinese New Year, Chinese people are experiencing covid outbreaks, excessive deaths, and funerals. This is a period of trepidation.

最近几天一个美国人刚刚的从苹果手机生产线回来，没有一个人敢跟他说话，但凡有一个人想靠近他旁边的便衣警察就把他围住，连对眼神不行，都有人看着。一个美国金融界大佬，由基辛格安排到北京要见习近平。