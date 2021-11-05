© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Social Media: Why it Sickens the Self and Divides Society | Academy of Ideas
Follow
0
Share
Report
62 views • November 05, 2021
FNQ Citizen's Collective is a support and information community.
Website: https://fnqcitizenscollective.com
Telegram: https://t.me/FNQCitizensCollective
By: Academy of Ideas
Original url:
https://odysee.com/@academyofideas:3/social-media-why-it-sickens-the-self-and:1
Become a Supporting Member, access 57+ membership videos (more added each month) ► http://academyofideas.com/members/
**Join via Paypal or Credit Card or with Bitcoin/Monero**
Paypal (One-Time Donations) ► https://www.paypal.me/academyofideas
Get the transcript (and a gallery to the art) ► https://academyofideas.com/2021/10/so...
Follow us on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/academyofid...
Podcast:
---
Subscribe to us on Google Podcasts: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0...
Subscribe to us on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast...
Subscribe to us on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2dio7KU...
---
Subscribe on Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@academyofideas:3
From the video description:
https://odysee.com/@academyofideas:3/social-media-why-it-sickens-the-self-and:1
Website: https://fnqcitizenscollective.com
Telegram: https://t.me/FNQCitizensCollective
By: Academy of Ideas
Original url:
https://odysee.com/@academyofideas:3/social-media-why-it-sickens-the-self-and:1
Become a Supporting Member, access 57+ membership videos (more added each month) ► http://academyofideas.com/members/
**Join via Paypal or Credit Card or with Bitcoin/Monero**
Paypal (One-Time Donations) ► https://www.paypal.me/academyofideas
Get the transcript (and a gallery to the art) ► https://academyofideas.com/2021/10/so...
Follow us on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/academyofid...
Podcast:
---
Subscribe to us on Google Podcasts: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0...
Subscribe to us on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast...
Subscribe to us on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2dio7KU...
---
Subscribe on Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@academyofideas:3
From the video description:
https://odysee.com/@academyofideas:3/social-media-why-it-sickens-the-self-and:1
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.