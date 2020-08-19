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Testimony of Russian ex-Military Intelligence Officer on Coronavirus Depopulation Agenda
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623 views • August 19, 2020
Ex-Russian Intel Officer Exposes Coronavirus Depopulation Agenda
"The Coronavirus phenomenon that they falsely deem as a pandemic need to be examined from the perspective of global powers. Religious, political, economic and national.
This is why we need to deal with this phenomenon as we would with a special operation that is conducted in the form of command and staff exercises. Now they are looking who is obeying and who is not.
This virus has a fourth dimension as well – the economic one.
1st is the religious one – destruction of people on Earth reducing the population numbers
2nd is to establish political control over humanity
3rd is the financial deflation of the gigantic financial bubble
4th is the elimination of their geo-economic competition"
"The Coronavirus phenomenon that they falsely deem as a pandemic need to be examined from the perspective of global powers. Religious, political, economic and national.
This is why we need to deal with this phenomenon as we would with a special operation that is conducted in the form of command and staff exercises. Now they are looking who is obeying and who is not.
This virus has a fourth dimension as well – the economic one.
1st is the religious one – destruction of people on Earth reducing the population numbers
2nd is to establish political control over humanity
3rd is the financial deflation of the gigantic financial bubble
4th is the elimination of their geo-economic competition"
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