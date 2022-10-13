Alex Jones and the Satanic New World Order. All The World's A Stage.

We wrestle not against flesh and blood but principalities and powers, rulers of the darkness of this world, spiritual wickedness in high places working to manipulate the hearts and minds of man to steal souls using fear and the love of money in these days of vengeance. The eyes and ears will be used to deceive the world. Turn off your Television less ye come under their mind control to call evil good and good evil, to love what they say to love and to hate what they say to hate, to fear what they say to be fearful of and be separated from the most High Yah who is a Jealous God.

