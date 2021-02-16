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Even the devil's VP says it is all a fraud
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390 views • February 16, 2021
Former Pfizer VP Dr. Michael Yeadon is an Allergy & Respiratory Therapeutic Area expert with 23 years in the pharmaceutical industry. He is a first-class honours degree in biochemistry and toxicology, he trained as a biochemist and pharmacologist, obtaining his research-based PhD into respiratory pharmacology from the University of Surrey (UK) in 1988.
Putting aside his statements on antibodies (Remember: there cannot be specific antibodies for a virus that has never been isolated) and T cells, the point made remains
it was never a deadly pandemic, but a fraudulent scamdemic.
https://2020news.de/en/dr-wodarg-and-dr-yeadon-request-a-stop-of-all-corona-vaccination-studies-and-call-for-co-signing-the-petition/
Turn off the TV set and you will cut off the contagion.
Putting aside his statements on antibodies (Remember: there cannot be specific antibodies for a virus that has never been isolated) and T cells, the point made remains
it was never a deadly pandemic, but a fraudulent scamdemic.
https://2020news.de/en/dr-wodarg-and-dr-yeadon-request-a-stop-of-all-corona-vaccination-studies-and-call-for-co-signing-the-petition/
Turn off the TV set and you will cut off the contagion.
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